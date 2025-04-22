4 Reasons why WWE needs to give up on The Rock

The Rock's recent involvement in WWE has received some mixed reactions from fans, but most are leaning toward the negative side after WrestleMania 41. Although he is one of the legends of the sport, recent shows have proven his presence is no longer required in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Rock returned as a superstar in a part-time deal en route to WrestleMania XL. He was initially slated to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship, until fans chose Cody Rhodes instead. Dwayne Johnson became The Final Boss and played a huge role in the event.

Although fans enjoyed Rock's heel rebrand, the recent events of this year's Mania proved that he no longer needed to get involved with WWE storylines.

In this listicle, we will look at four reasons WWE needs to give up on The Rock.

#4. The Rock is not committed to WWE

Many were delighted that The Rock made several appearances last year on the Road to WrestleMania XL. His presence intensified the build-up to his tag team match with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. It even amplified the stakes between Rhodes and Reigns' title match.

Many thought the same would happen this year, especially after he challenged Cody on the RAW after Mania XL and a tease at Bad Blood 2024 when Rhodes and Roman teamed up. However, after appearing at Elimination Chamber where he allied with heel John Cena, Rock no longer appeared due to his Hollywood commitments.

From the looks of it, wrestling is no longer his priority, and he will only appear when convenient. After his recent absences, it seems The Final Boss will put his other endeavors first.

#3. The Rock doesn't show up when it matters

Like last year, The Rock played a huge role in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night 2 despite not necessarily competing in the match. After Cody refused to be his corporate champion, John Cena took the offer. Although The Final Boss didn't appear in the shows leading up to the PLE, appearing at the actual event should have happened.

Instead of Dwayne appearing at The Show of Shows, Travis Scott did. Although the award-winning rapper was present when John turned heel at the Chamber, he wasn't the one who pulled the trigger, and the alliance has always been between Cena and The Rock. Due to this, his absence has been heavily criticized by fans.

#2. Teased a big angle with Cody Rhodes, only to be left hanging

Although Roman and Cody closed WrestleMania XL last year, Johnson played a huge role in the feud since he believed Rhodes "stole" his spot. After the event, Dwayne teased that his story with The American Nightmare was just beginning, but never led to anything.

After their meeting on the RAW after last year's WrestleMania, the only time they met again was when Dwayne showed up for less than a minute at the end of Bad Blood, where he had a cryptic tease, which was supposedly a hint of his alliance with John. After their personal and heated rivalry last year, it's unfortunate that nothing else came to fruition about their feud.

#1. A lot of WWE Superstars can be placed in the main event instead

Love or hate The Rock, one thing that fans can't deny is that he brings a lot of star power. However, from the previous Mania'a to this year, it's clear that several stars can have that spot covered.

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and even Jey Uso are top stars who can easily be placed in the main event. Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman's new alliance is already being discussed. The Triple Threat match between Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY was even suggested by fans to main event 'Mania, along with other female stars who can headline.

