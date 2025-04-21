What is 'No Rock' and why is it trending?

Formerly known as Twitter, X is a social media platform where various hot topics keep trending every day and the phrase "No Rock" is currently trending in the USA. This is a term that is associated with Hollywood icon Dwayne Johnson, better known to the world as The Rock. It all began after WWE wrapped up its biggest spectacle of the year - WrestleMania 41.

No Rock is trending on X primarily due to discussions online surrounding The Final Boss' absence from the marquee event. For those unaware, The Rock was involved in one of the biggest storylines in WWE back in February this year. He was a major part of the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena feud. Therefore, the WWE Universe was highly expecting his appearance at WrestleMania 41.

Fans were hoping the Hollywood icon would get involved in the main event match between Cena and Rhodes and it did look inevitable at one point. However, there were no hints of The Rock's presence in Las Vegas. The Great One's absence at The Show of Shows has sparked a firestorm of speculation among fans, causing the phrase 'No Rock' to trend online.

The trend reflects the ongoing fan engagement, which is a mix of curiosity, frustrations, and speculation. All in all, the wrestling fraternity is wondering why Dwayne Johnson did not show up at WrestleMania 41. Despite his absence, he became the central topic of conversation, which set the internet in a frenzy.

Why was The Rock absent from WrestleMania 41?

Dwayne Johnson showing up during the Undisputed WWE Championship match in Las Vegas this Sunday would have made perfect sense. However, it did not happen and the reason is believed to be his prior Hollywood commitments.

The Rock's absence from WWE's biggest annual extravaganza is rumored to be due to his scheduling conflicts with his filming for the Moana live-action movie, which is set to release next year. The rumors indicate that the reshoots for the film were scheduled during the WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Another reason behind his exclusion from the event was WWE's deliberate decision to have the spotlight entirely on John Cena. If The Final Boss had returned and played a major role in the outcome of the Undisputed WWE Champion, there would have been a collective buzz.

But WWE may have chosen to let Cena shine alone in his historic moment of winning his 17th world title. These could be the probable reasons why The Rock missed the grand spectacle in Las Vegas.

