3 Reasons why The Rock didn't show up at WrestleMania 41

John Cena did the unthinkable at Night Two of WrestleMania 41, becoming a record-breaking 17-time WWE world champion, beating Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare gained momentum early in the bout and tried to dominate Cena.

However, the tables soon turned when Travis Scott walked out to try and influence the result. Just when it seemed Cody Rhodes was about to unleash the major part of his WrestleMania game plan against John Cena, the music star played his hand. Scott pulled the referee out of the ring when The American Nightmare was just a three-count away from retaining his gold after a Cross Rhodes.

Cena saw a perfect opportunity to grab the championship to hit Rhodes behind the referee's back, but The American Nightmare snatched the title back. Yet, he faltered, he was unable to hit his childhood hero with the championship. However, The Cenation Leader had no such qualms and connected with a low blow. Following that, he snatched the title and struck Rhodes viciously between the eyes, pinned him, and became the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Surprisingly, The Rock didn’t show up at WrestleMania 41, which many expected as he was an important part of the Cena-Rhodes saga.

In this listicle, we look at three reasons why The Rock didn’t appear at WrestleMania 41 despite John Cena winning his 17th world title:

#3. Not to tarnish John Cena winning the 17th WWE world championship at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 has marked the final in-ring farewell to the legendary John Cena. After this year, The Cenation Leader will never compete in the squared circle at The Show of Shows as he has expressed in his interviews earlier.

Additionally, John Cena breaking Ric Flair’s world championship record and cementing his name in the books was another monumental moment for The Franchise Player. Hence, an appearance by The Final Boss would have turned the entire attention towards him, which would have most likely made Cena look secondary and could tarnish his special moment.

#2. John Cena kept his word

During the build-up to this feud between Cena and Rhodes, The GOAT promised The American Nightmare and WWE Universe that he would ruin pro wrestling at WrestleMania 41. He also told fans that they had only taken from him, and he wouldn't entertain them anymore.

The Rock's not returning was a major disappointment for fans, and that’s what they wished to see. The Final Boss not turning up could be a ploy by Cena to keep his word of ruining the pro wrestling experience for the WWE Universe, giving the fans a slow-paced match and winning using dirty tricks.

#1. The Rock wants to keep things unpredictable

The Final Boss has stated multiple times that he likes to keep things unpredictable; his return last year at the 2024 Bad Blood Premium Live Event was indeed shocking. Also, his asking Cody Rhodes for his soul and Cena’s heel turn at Elimination Chamber caught fans off guard.

However, The Rock’s return at WrestleMania 41 was seemingly guaranteed, and it would have blown The Final Boss’ ideology of keeping things unpredictable; fans had already decoded the end of 'Mania night. To keep things heated, an upset was much needed on either night; The Brahma Bull could appear on the upcoming RAW, just like last year to ensure his presence makes a difference.

