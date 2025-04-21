The Rock lied to us

The Rock was speculated to make his return to WWE during the main event match of WrestleMania 41. However, things never went that way. John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion, using a small distraction from Travis Scott, which essentially turned down the excitement for their match for many fans.

Further, considering the rather underwhelming in-ring action that both Rhodes and Cena engaged in, a massive surprise from The Rock was needed to save the match and live up to the humongous expectations that the fans had in the first place.

The Rock promised he would be back at WrestleMania 41

The Final Boss didn’t make an appearance at WrestleMania Sunday, which is the opposite of what he claimed a few months ago. Back in October, Dave Metzer, of Wrestling Observer Radio, reported that The Brahma Bull won’t be in attendance at The Grandest Stage of Them All due to his prior commitments. However, reacting to a fan on social media, the star completely denied the reports, stating that one shouldn’t believe in such accounts.

Further, over the next few weeks, The Rock made more statements that seemingly confirmed that he would be present at The Showcase of The Immortals, and the current situation also needed him to get back and grace the squared circle. However, things didn’t go that way and many fans were left disappointed.

Why didn’t The Rock return?

While the Rock’s no-show has left the world talking, the biggest question everyone has is the reason for his absence on the massive day. The Final Boss’ return was quite necessary on a stage like this, and not appearing on the show, despite being a member of the Board of Directors is undoubtedly surprising.

Recent rumors did reveal that there had been no official confirmation of The Rock’s WrestleMania appearance. However, the reports didn’t give a reason for The Brahma Bull’s absence. While the reason for his absence is not yet revealed, it is quite possible that he had prior Hollywood commitments to cater to, which could be why he couldn't make an appearance at The Show of Shows.

What’s next for John Cena?

With John Cena becoming the new Undisputed WWE Champion, it is interesting to see what the future holds for him in the squared circle. The Franchise Player is advertised to be a part of WWE Backlash 2025, which makes it clear that he will be active during RAW and SmackDown heading into the premium live event.

However, at least one appearance from The Final Boss while Cena celebrates his title win is expected. Fans will have to wait and see if The Rock makes his comeback to celebrate Cena’s win, and what the future holds for The Franchise Player following the events at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

