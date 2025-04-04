Surprising note on The Rock's status for WWE WrestleMania 41 - Reports

WWE legend The Rock played a huge role at the end of this year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. This has led to fans speculating about Dwayne Johnson's potential appearance at WrestleMania 41. Now, there's a surprising note regarding his status for the biggest spectacle in Las Vegas later this month.
After Cody Rhodes refused to sell his soul to The Final Boss, the latter activated a plan B on March 1, 2025, in Toronto, Canada. This saw John Cena turning heel and joining forces with his former rival to launch a vicious beatdown on The American Nightmare.
As of now, The Cenation Leader has yet to reveal why he sold out to The Rock during his promo segments with Rhodes on RAW. With The Show of Shows inching closer, the 52-year-old legend has not been advertised to appear on SmackDown or RAW.
In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer reported that The Great One's involvement at WrestleMania 41 has not been confirmed by WWE internally. Despite the widespread presumption of The Rock's presence on the day of the show, no one within the company had received official confirmation.
John Cena will be in action against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Showcase of The Immortals. The star is on a mission to become a 17-time World Champion and surpass Ric Flair's record.
In an episode of the UnSKripted podcast, veteran journalist Bill Apter claimed that the rumor mill suggests that The Franchise Player might even turn his back on Dwayne Johnson.
"I have heard in the wind, that [John] Cena is going, The Rock is going to make an appearance and Cena is going to turn against The Rock. That's what I am hearing now, and he is gonna go back to being a babyface. This whole thing is a ploy."
Only time will tell if The Final Boss will make his presence felt in some form during the championship match between Rhodes and Cena at The Grandest Stage of Them All.