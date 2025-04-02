  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "This whole thing is a ploy" - John Cena is planning a massive twist with The Rock for WWE WrestleMania 41, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

"This whole thing is a ploy" - John Cena is planning a massive twist with The Rock for WWE WrestleMania 41, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Apr 02, 2025 05:12 GMT
Is John Cena planning something bigger for WrestleMania? (via WWE.com)
Is John Cena planning something bigger for WrestleMania? (Images via WWE.com)

John Cena has been the talk of the town since he turned heel in WWE, much to the fans' surprise. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes an even bigger twist may be in the works, which could involve The Rock.

Ad

Cena has made it clear that his allegiances lie with The Final Boss for now. However, some have questioned if the Doctor of Thuganomics may go a step further and go to business for himself, in a twist that many may not foresee. While Cody Rhodes is certainly no friend of Cena at this point, The Cenation Leader could potentially change sides again at WrestleMania 41 according to Apter.

Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist posed a similar question. According to him, there are some rumors abound that Cena may betray even The Rock when the time comes at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I have heard in the wind, that Cena is going, The Rock is going to make an appearance and Cena is going to turn against The Rock. That's what I am hearing now, and he is gonna go back to being a babyface. This whole thing is a ploy." [14:29 onwards]

Check out the full video below:

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

As of now, the fans can only wait to see what Cena does in WWE next.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी