John Cena has been the talk of the town since he turned heel in WWE, much to the fans' surprise. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes an even bigger twist may be in the works, which could involve The Rock.

Ad

Cena has made it clear that his allegiances lie with The Final Boss for now. However, some have questioned if the Doctor of Thuganomics may go a step further and go to business for himself, in a twist that many may not foresee. While Cody Rhodes is certainly no friend of Cena at this point, The Cenation Leader could potentially change sides again at WrestleMania 41 according to Apter.

Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist posed a similar question. According to him, there are some rumors abound that Cena may betray even The Rock when the time comes at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

"I have heard in the wind, that Cena is going, The Rock is going to make an appearance and Cena is going to turn against The Rock. That's what I am hearing now, and he is gonna go back to being a babyface. This whole thing is a ploy." [14:29 onwards]

Check out the full video below:

Ad

Ad

As of now, the fans can only wait to see what Cena does in WWE next.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback