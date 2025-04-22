BREAKING: The Rock to make WWE-related appearance days after skipping WrestleMania 41

The Rock wasn't at WrestleMania 41. Despite being the facilitator of the biggest heel turn in WWE history that directly shaped the main event of the show, The Final Boss decided he wouldn't be a part of the ultimate payoff.

Ad

John Cena ended up winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes thanks to Travis Scott. While it isn't known exactly why The Great One didn't show up on Sunday, he will appear on The Pat McAfee Show tomorrow, as revealed by co-host Boston Connor on X/Twitter.

He referred to The Final Boss as the Director of the TKO Board and said the crew has questions about why they weren't allowed to intervene when Gunther was choking out Pat McAfee on RAW. This essentially confirms The Rock's appearance is WWE-related:

Ad

Trending

"Tomorrow the Director of the @TKOGrp Board will be on the progrum at 12:15 EDT. We got some questions about an Austrian A**hole. Also curious why his security attacked us while our Boss friend @PatMcAfeeShow was being choked out… Pat never tapped. @TheRock see you tomorrow."

Image via @BostonConnr on X

Expand Tweet

The Rock will likely explain his WrestleMania 41 absence while addressing Gunther's attack on McAfee on RAW. It remains to be seen how the Hollywood megastar reacts to Cody Rhodes losing his Undisputed WWE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divesh Merani Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.



Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.