Gunther chokes out Michael Cole and another beloved official on RAW; retired WWE star takes him away after collapse

Gunther was out during WWE RAW and caused a lot of chaos. He choked out a WWE official and lost his mind.
Pat McAfee passed out unconscious after being choked out by Gunther on RAW tonight, and retired WWE star Jason Jordan had to get involved. The former World Heavyweight Champion was out and cutting a promo where he was far from his usual calm and composed self. The fact that he tapped out to Jey Uso didn't sit well with him.
"I'm still the greatest in the world. Nothing has changed."
He then confronted Michael Cole, who said that he had tapped out. He then attacked Pat McAfee as well. He tried to choke out Michael Cole with the sleeper hold, but McAfee pushed him away.
The security came out to stop him, but they got involved in stopping Pat McAfee's friends instead. He went after McAfee and choked him out till he was unconscious.
Security had to take the star away, with Jason Jordan escorting them out. Pat McAfee was taken to the back and left injured. Michael Cole returned to join Joe Tessitore on commentary.
Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.