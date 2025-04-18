CM Punk believes he shouldn't be in the main event of WrestleMania 41; suggests another blockbuster match

This Saturday, CM Punk finally achieves his dream of main-eventing WrestleMania. The Best in the World will go up against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match. However, he recently stated that he shouldn't be in the main event.

CM Punk recently made an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show. There, he was asked about the main event and the prospect of him performing in the one match he has dreamed of being in for years. His response, though, was somewhat unexpected.

Acknowledging that his words would go viral, The Second City Saint revealed his belief that he shouldn't be in the main event. He claimed that if he were in Triple H's shoes, he would've booked another blockbuster match to close out WrestleMania.

Although he did not specify which night, he claimed that the Triple Threat Match between Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY should have been the final match of the show.

"If it was up to me, believe it or not. Rhea, Bianca, and IYO would be the main event. I'm not saying which night, but like I can tell you that if I was in Triple H's spot, I would gravitate towards that," claimed CM Punk. [05:45 - 06:08]

Given how much Punk wanted this match, it is surprising to hear him name another match he believes should've been in its place.

CM Punk will have Paul Heyman in his corner at WrestleMania

Main-eventing WrestleMania isn't the only talking point surrounding CM Punk. Some may say that he is going into The Show of Shows with a clear psychological advantage over one of his opponents, Roman Reigns.

How? Well, a few weeks ago on SmackDown, it was revealed that Punk would have Reigns' Wiseman, Paul Heyman in his corner. The Voice of the Voiceless revealed that he was cashing in the favor that Heyman owed him, and that it would be to have the Hall of Famer in his corner in Las Vegas.

It is the fulfillment of a promise that Heyman made to Punk years ago, and is a full-circle moment. However, it has also made this match that much more personal.

