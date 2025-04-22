A plan to fire Triple H after WrestleMania is in motion; ex-WWE name to replace him, says veteran

Triple H has been in charge of WWE Creative for the past few years. However, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently predicted that a plan to remove The Game from his position is already in motion.

Coachman previously disclosed that he believes that TKO board member The Rock and Triple H legitimately hate each other. He recently claimed on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast that The Final Boss has deliberately missed WrestleMania 41 to prove a point that The Game cannot book the show and needs to be replaced with Brian Gewirtz.

Meanwhile, the former Interim RAW General Manager revealed that he thinks The Rock already has a plan in motion to replace WWE CCO Triple H with former RAW head writer Brian Gewirtz, who is currently his right-hand man at his Seven Bucks Production:

"For people who don't know, the former head writer of Monday Night RAW at the peak after Vince Russo was Brian Gewirtz. Who does Brian work for now as a full-time right-hand man at Seven Bucks Production? The Rock. And if Rock came in and said, 'Hey, I want Brian to run the show, and I want Brian to write the show,' and Triple H said, 'No, no, no. I run that show,' well, all of a sudden now you've got this [clash]. So, how do you get Brian into that spot? You get rid of Triple H. And I think that's exactly what's going on," he said. [18:44 - 19:13]

Ex-WWE writer thinks TKO will eventually drop Triple H "like a hot potato"

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has been vocal about his belief that Triple H would be out of the Stamford-based company by the end of this year. On an episode of his Before My Head Explodes podcast, the wrestling veteran predicted that TKO would eventually make The Rock an offer he could not refuse.

Russo added that the company would drop Triple H "like a hot potato" when that day comes:

"You know, Rock is still box office but here's the thing, man, Rock isn't always going to be box office. And, you know, Rock is going to get older. And Rock is gonna lose some of his appeal. And there is going to be a time when Rock is gonna be offered a deal that he cannot refuse. And I gotta tell you something, man, when that day comes, they are going to drop Triple H like a hot potato," he said.

Russo recently claimed Karrion Kross should have called out Triple H for his booking last night on RAW. The WWE star recently voiced his discontent with his status in the promotion.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

