39-year-old superstar publicly calling out Triple H for his booking should've happened, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that Karrion Kross should have called out Triple H on RAW last night. The Herald of Doomsday was instead involved in a backstage segment with AJ Styles.
Karrion Kross went off on WWE after WrestleMania 41 as he was left off the card of the biggest wrestling event of the year. The former NXT Champion did play a role in the match between AJ Styles and Logan Paul, but did not have a match himself.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that WWE should have built upon Kross' promo and had him call out Triple H on RAW:
"You’re creating the hottest thing on the entire show by sending that dude out there and having him call out Triple H. 'I was hearing around the locker room today, you mentioned it to a couple of guys what would have happened if I said that to your face? So what I’m gonna do is I’m gonna come out here right now and say.' That’s the hottest thing in the show. I don’t understand how hard that is." [38:33 onwards]
Karrion Kross' work in the feud between AJ Styles and Logan Paul has earned him praise from critics and helped him get over with fans. Many have been asking the company to give the former NXT Champion a better opportunity to display his talent.
