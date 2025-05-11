  • home icon
  The Rock breaks character to share deeply personal message amid WWE hiatus

The Rock breaks character to share deeply personal message amid WWE hiatus

By Robert Lentini
Modified May 11, 2025 21:23 GMT
The Rock shared a heartfelt message today. [Image credit: WWE.com]
The Rock shared a heartfelt message today. [Image credit: WWE.com]

The Rock broke character amid his WWE hiatus today to share a deeply personal message. The Final Boss has not been seen since aligning with John Cena at Elimination Chamber 2025.

The Great One took to Instagram today to share a heartfelt video on Mother's Day. He complimented all the mothers around the world and noted that they should put themselves first today. The legend added that he would be playing Scrabble with his mother later today.

"In honor of Mother's Day, I'm going to have my mom come over today. We are going to play Scrabble with Lauren, and it is just going to be the three of us. And you know what I'm going to do? I'm going to let them win because that is how I was raised. I'm a good man. I'm only kidding, I'm going to beat their a**. I mean that is being a good man, right? Alright, happy Mother's Day. I love all of you mamas out there. Enjoy your day," he said.
John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match and turned heel following the victory to align with The Rock. Cena defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. The 47-year-old successfully defended the title against Randy Orton last night at WWE Backlash.

Former WWE writer suggests The Rock and Triple H are not on the same page

Vince Russo recently claimed that The Rock and Triple H were not on the same page behind the scenes.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend suggested that things were in "disarray" backstage in WWE at the moment. He noted that Triple H and The Rock do not appear to be on the same page during interviews.

"It's just becoming more and more bizarro world," Russo said. "You can't even try to really sit down and just figure things out or think things through. It's all lost, man. I feel there is such a disarray at this point, bro, and it would take a concerted effort to get it back. The only problem is, bro, you're listening to these Rock promos and you're listening to these Triple H promos, and what it sounds like, Chris, is nobody's on the same page." [12:54 – 13:38]
You can check out the video below:

The Rock did not appear at WrestleMania 41 last month in Las Vegas, Nevada. Popular rapper Travis Scott interfered in the main event and helped John Cena capture the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

