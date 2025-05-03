The Rock and Triple H are not on the same page, WWE veteran says (Exclusive)

The Rock and Triple H's rumored friction has been a major talking point in recent months. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, believes the on-screen product has been affected by contrasting behind-the-scenes opinions.

Many fans expected The Rock to appear at WrestleMania 41 to continue his storyline with Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and rapper Travis Scott. However, the TKO board member missed both nights of the event. His absence led to widespread criticism online, fueling speculation about possible creative clashes with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that WWE's television shows do not make sense. He also mentioned that the company's higher-ups have different viewpoints on the wrestling business.

"It's just becoming more and more bizarro world," Russo said. "You can't even try to really sit down and just figure things out or think things through. It's all lost, man. I feel there is such a disarray at this point, bro, and it would take a concerted effort to get it back. The only problem is, bro, you're listening to these Rock promos and you're listening to these Triple H promos, and what it sounds like, Chris, is nobody's on the same page." [12:54 – 13:38]

Watch the video above to hear Russo explain why he disliked WWE's booking of John Cena after his WrestleMania 41 win over Cody Rhodes.

Vince Russo thinks there is "no unity" between The Rock and Triple H

On March 1, John Cena shocked the wrestling world by turning heel at Elimination Chamber. While Triple H came up with the idea in real life, The Rock's villainous Final Boss persona orchestrated the unexpected moment.

Vince Russo thinks The Rock's sudden disappearance from television sums up the creative confusion in WWE:

"You're seeing different directions, different ideas, different opinions, and they're meshing. There's no unity. That's what it feels like to me." [13:43 – 13:55]

The Rock claimed on The Pat McAfee Show that he did not attend WrestleMania because he wanted Cena and Rhodes to have the spotlight. The 53-year-old also revealed he only appeared at Elimination Chamber to boost ticket sales.

