Triple H finally reveals why he turned John Cena heel at Elimination Chamber 2025

Triple H confirmed that he was the person behind the idea of John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. For the first time, he broke his silence on why he made that shocking decision.

It has been over a month now, but fans are still not over the moment when John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025, setting up his WrestleMania main event clash against Cody Rhodes. During an appearance on the High Performance podcast, Triple H was asked candidly about this.

Triple H likened the WWE legend's farewell tour to a musician who plays their greatest hits on their farewell tour. He called it nice, safe, and easy, and that's why he wanted to move in the direction of Cena's heel turn:

"We started to talk about it, and in my mind, John [Cena] and I spoke about it the other day, and I think it was on his mind too. The safe thing to do is a year-long tour where he goes from town to town, plays his greatest hits, and it's safe and it's easy and it's fun. But as a performer, you're going through the motions, you're playing the same concert you've played a million times, and people love it, but...I've seen it. It's nice, safe, easy, and all that stuff. But I went to John and said, 'What if we pull the lever that no one wanted to pull, what if we turned you heel?' For me, it was like, if you never do it, you've just kind of left that dangling there. To me, now we get to write for this guy who has been the ultimate good guy for 20+ years, and we get to turn him bad. How does that look?" (28:48-29:53)

You can watch the full video below:

Triple H and John Cena have yet to fully address the elephant in the room

Triple H is now confirmed to be the man behind the heel turn. While he spoke in-depth about the justifications of Cena's heel turn, i.e., the desperation to make history in his final run, that too hasn't been addressed in detail.

Cena has had a feud with the WWE Universe more than he has with Cody Rhodes, but one of the more interesting elephants in the room that hasn't fully been addressed is Cena's connection to The Rock.

After all, it was The Rock whom Cena sold out to, and on RAW, Cody Rhodes only addressed it on a surface level. Cena and, subsequently, Triple H himself have yet to explain the true nature of The Rock's involvement.

One thing The Game did state on the same podcast was that The Rock loved the idea of being a part of such a historic moment in WWE, and said that The Final Boss is supportive of whatever gets WWE ahead.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

