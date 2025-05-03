Ex-WWE employee makes massive claim about Triple H's current relationship with Vince McMahon: "It's not complicated at all"

A former WWE employee recently addressed the current relationship between Triple H and Vince McMahon. He stated it is not as complicated as The Game claims it is.

Triple H assumed the position of Chief Content Officer after Vince's initial retirement in mid-2022. However, the 79-year-old returned as executive chairman in January of the following year. A report from the Los Angeles Times later claimed that The Game and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, voted against the return of Mr. McMahon to the board. The Billion Dollar Princess, who became the company's Chairwoman and co-CEO following her dad's departure, resigned upon his comeback. Meanwhile, Vince left the company again last year amid being sued by former employee Janel Grant for alleged sex trafficking and sexual assault.

In his Hall of Fame speech ahead of this year's WrestleMania, Triple H thanked Vince McMahon for his help throughout The Game's career, stating that he would not have reached where he was without the former chairman. However, he dubbed their relationship complicated. Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed The Game's relationship with his father-in-law is not as the Chief Content Officer described it. Instead, he claimed that the two had cut ties.

"It's such a long history, but the second Triple H and Stephanie voted against Vince coming back on the board, it was Armageddon. That day, it was game over. When Triple H is up there saying, 'My relationship with Vince McMahon is complicated.' Bro, it's not complicated at all. You don't have one. It is clear as day to me that Stephanie and Hunter are completely cut off from Vince McMahon. And Vince still has a relationship with Shane," he said. [52:52-53:24]

Ex-WWE star also thinks Stephanie McMahon is no longer talking to her father

In the same episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo's co-host, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman, said that WWE questioned Stephanie McMahon about her current relationship with Vince McMahon when she suggested the idea of her new show, Stephanie's Places, on ESPN+.

The wrestling veteran pointed out that the Stamford-based company would not have given The Billion Dollar Princess the green light to proceed with the show, where she interviews top WWE stars, unless it was sure that she had no ties to her dad.

"For them to greenlight a show meant that there's nothing left between Stephanie and Vince because they have shown they won't allow it. Anybody tied to Vince, with the exception of one or two, they're gone now. They've been fired systematically," The Coach said.

A former WWE employee recently slammed the company for avoiding mentioning Vince McMahon on TV.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

