WWE recently "grilled" Stephanie McMahon for major reason related to Vince McMahon, says veteran

Stephanie McMahon recently started a new show, Stephanie's Places, where she interviews top WWE Superstars. Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently suggested the Stamford-based company had probably taken special measures before giving The Billion Dollar Princess a green light to proceed with the project.

A few weeks ago, the former WWE Chairwoman started her show on ESPN+. The 48-year-old interviewed CM Punk, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and The Bloodline in the first few episodes. Meanwhile, Stephanie has made several appearances on WWE TV over the past few months, including kicking off the second night of WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Coachman claimed the Stamford-based company must have questioned The Billion Dollar Princess about her relationship with her father, Vince McMahon, when she approached them with the idea of the ESPN+ show:

"Let's go back to the meeting room discussion. So, for Stephanie to have a show on ESPN, that wasn't they go to ESPN and say, 'Hey, Stephanie McMahon would like to have a show.' And they do it. But then she gets access to all of these WWE Superstars. They went to Ari [Emanuel], they went to that side and said, 'Hey, we'd like to have this show on ESPN and Stephanie would like to host it.' You don't think, Vince, they sat in that room and grilled Stephanie and said, 'Are you still with your dad? Do you still talk to your dad? Do you want anything to do with your dad?'" The Coach said.

The former Interim RAW General Manager added that the company would not have given her the green light to proceed unless they were sure she had cut all ties with the former chairman:

"But for them to greenlight a show, meant that there's nothing left between Stephanie and Vince because they have shown they won't allow it. Anybody tied to Vince, with the exception of one or two, they're gone now. They've been fired systematically." [53:53 - 54:40]

Vince Russo thinks WWE might have to cut ties with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

On a previous episode of The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed the future of Chief Content Officer Triple H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon.

The wrestling veteran claimed the Stamford-based company might have to cut ties with the power couple if Vince McMahon is found guilty in any of the lawsuits he is currently facing or any other legal issues involving the former chairman came to light:

"We're not taking this into consideration. Guys, if TKO and owners and management, if they know of any stink or stank that may be coming down the pike concerning Vince McMahon, do we want anybody in the company that's associated to him as closely as Triple H and Stephanie, or do we want to totally clear the deck if we know something is about to come down the pike pertaining to Vince McMahon?" Russo said.

Stephanie McMahon previously revealed on her new show why she resigned from WWE.

