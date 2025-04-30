Stephanie McMahon addresses current relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman 

Stephanie McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman's relationship had ups and downs over the past few decades. The Billion Dollar Princess recently addressed where they currently stand.
The former WWE chairwoman and The Wiseman worked together for several years on and off-screen. McMahon even legitimately fired the Hall of Famer from the Stamford-based company almost 20 years ago. However, the two have seemingly buried the hatchet. They looked extremely friendly with each other in their latest sightings.
On the latest episode of Stephanie's Places, McMahon explained her current relationship with The Wiseman as she interviewed The Bloodline. She revealed that they are now closer than ever.
"He and I go way back. It's a relationship that has been contentious. But over the years, we've made our amends. Now, we're closer than ever," she said.
Real-life Bloodline member could join Paul Heyman's new WWE faction, says analyst
On the pre-taped episode of Stephanie's Places, Paul Heyman appeared as Roman Reigns' Wiseman. However, that relationship ended at WrestleMania 41 when the Hall of Famer turned on The Tribal Chief and even his best friend, CM Punk, to side with Seth Rollins.
Heyman and The Visionary have also recruited Bron Breakker to their faction. As fans and experts speculate on whether more superstars might join the group, WWE analyst Sam Roberts suggested the name of a real-life Bloodline member, Jacob Fatu.
"I think you could throw Jacob Fatu in there. Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, Jacob Fatu. I mean, there's two things you look at. One is who is Paul Heyman even loosely associated with? Two is we're talking about the future of the industry. Who is looked at? Who is the guy that everybody says is a future world champion? Jacob Fatu is the other guy," he said.
Meanwhile, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently predicted that Becky Lynch would join her husband and Heyman's faction after winning the Intercontinental Championship at Backlash.
Please credit Stephanie's Places and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.