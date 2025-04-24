Current champion, not John Cena, could join Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman's new faction, says WWE analyst

Seth Rollins is seemingly forming a new faction alongside WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman. A WWE analyst recently suggested a current champion could join their group.

Ad

At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns to join forces with Seth Rollins. Two nights later, Bron Breakker also aligned himself with The Visionary and The Wiseman as they took out The Second City Saint and The OTC again on RAW.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts discussed whether another superstar could join Rollins' faction. Although the WWE analyst pointed out that he does not believe there must be another member, he suggested Jacob Fatu as a potential candidate.

Ad

Trending

The 41-year-old claimed that while Becky Lynch could join her husband's faction, he thinks the newly-crowned United States Champion would be a proper choice due to him being considered the future of the company:

"So, I don't think that necessarily there needs to be another member. If there was, it could be, look, it could be a female. You could throw Becky Lynch in there. I think you could throw Jacob Fatu in there. Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, Jacob Fatu. I mean, there's two things you look at. One is who is Paul Heyman even loosely associated with? Two is we're talking about the future of the industry. Who is looked at? Who is the guy that everybody says is a future world champion? Jacob Fatu is the other guy," he said.

Ad

Roberts pointed out that Fatu also has a connection with Heyman through The Bloodline storyline:

"I would probably go Jacob Fatu. And now, you got Seth, Bron, and Fatu. And it's that Bloodline connection without it being Bloodline still," he said. [1:14:53 - 1:15:42]

Ad

Ex-WWE employee thinks Becky Lynch would become the fourth member of Seth Rollins' faction

Becky Lynch returned to WWE last Sunday after nearly a year of absence. Although she came back as a babyface to capture the Women's Tag Team Title alongside Lyra Valkyria, she turned on her partner the following night on RAW after they lost the championship.

Ad

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci predicted that The Man would dethrone the Women's Intercontinental Champion, Valkyria, and eventually join her husband Seth Rollins' faction:

"She's eventually gonna win that championship. She's gonna be a heel. And I see somehow, like I said before, Heyman, Rollins, her with the championship. She elevates the game big time. And I think it's a great thing."

Ad

Ad

It would be interesting to see if Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins would indeed recruit a fourth member to their faction.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More