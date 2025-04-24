Paul Heyman has had the greatest managerial run in history, says WWE Hall of Famer; accurately predicts Seth Rollins twist

The pro wrestling landscape witnessed an expected shift as Paul Heyman aligned with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. JBL, for one, believes the decision was best for business, while also putting Heyman over as an all-time great manager.

Ad

Night One of WrestleMania 41 ended with swerves that many saw coming, yet were left astonished by the execution. Heyman lowblowed CM Punk and Roman Reigns before handing over a chair to Seth Rollins, cementing a new alliance in WWE.

While speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL agreed that Seth Rollins was "100%" the ideal pick to be the next Paul Heyman guy.

"We were talking about it last week, that Seth Rollins was the right choice. I thought that was 100% the way I would have gone. I thought it made sense." [19:30 - 19:40]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Bradshaw then drew attention to Paul Heyman's unmatched career as a manager and claimed no other spokesperson of talent had a run like the former ECW boss.

Roman's former Wiseman has regularly been involved with top superstars and been in their corner for high-profile main events, while also helping build the feuds.

JBL admitted that Heyman might have the greatest run a manager has ever had in professional wrestling:

"He was, he has always been, in the main events. Been with one world champion after another. He has got the greatest runs for a manager in the history of the world, and he's on fire again with a new guy that went on with two incredible legends, so I thought it was perfect." [19:56 - 20:15]

Ad

Paul Heyman is as rejuvenated as ever: JBL

Ad

WrestleMania 41 seemed like a reset for the WWE product as new partnerships were forged at the show.

As seen on RAW, WWE also added Bron Breakker to Paul Heyman's new group, announcing the beginning of a new era on the Red brand.

Despite being in wrestling for decades, Heyman had mastered the art of not only staying relevant but also heavily influencing the overall creative direction of the company.

WWE pairing him up with Seth Rollins has given Paul's career a new lease of life, not that he needed it before, according to JBL.

Ad

The Hall of Famer added:

"Paul Heyman, I think, is a separate issue, but if you want to put a fresh coat of paint on Paul, which is really hard to do after 30-40 years in the business, to be constantly in main events. All of a sudden now, Paul Heyman is as rejuvenated as ever, not that he wasn't before." [19:41 - 19:55]

Ad

We're still in the early stages of what could be a generational angle, and all eyes are on Heyman as he shapes another exciting story for the fans.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if the transcription is used.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lennard Surrao A journalist who has been a featured writer for Sportskeeda since 2015 and a wrestling fan for as long as he can remember.



He has written nearly 6000 articles, including news, features, and listicles that have amassed over 170 million views. You can find more of his work in the following id:



https://www.sportskeeda.com/profile/lennard-surrao Know More