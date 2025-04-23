Jacob Fatu opens up about personal struggles following WrestleMania victory

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu opened up about his struggles following WrestleMania 41. The former MLW star captured his first singles title in the promotion on The Grandest Stage of Them All over the weekend.

In an interview on the Club 520 Podcast, Fatu opened up about his personal struggles and revealed that overcoming them was the biggest victory for him. He noted that nobody used to want his autograph and added that it was a personal win to be able to pay rent on time.

“Man, it was uh… paying my rent on time. I mean hey bro, ’cause I remember bro—hey, I remember nobody wanted my autograph bro. The only thing I was signing bro is when I used to sign my papers bro when I was getting out of jail, you know what I mean?” said Fatu. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out the video below:

Jacob Fatu defeated LA Knight at WWE WrestleMania 41 to become the new United States Champion. The Megastar countered a Moonsault into a BFT, but it was not enough to put the Samoan Werewolf away. Fatu connected with two Moonsaults on Knight to win the title.

Vince Russo reacts to Jacob Fatu's title win at WWE WrestleMania

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Jacob Fatu's victory over LA Knight at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of The Show of Shows, the veteran praised Knight and Fatu for bringing the crowd to life at the event. However, he also claimed that the title change was too predictable.

"Listen, I would have put the belt on Fatu too. The people are with Fatu. But again, very, very, very predictable. It's like you almost knew they put the belt on LA Knight just so Fatu could take it off from him. You could see that from the way it was set up," he said.

There was tension between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the weeks ahead of WrestleMania. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for the United States Champion in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

