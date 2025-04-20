Jacob Fatu wins WWE United States Championship on WrestleMania debut

Jacob Fatu competed at WrestleMania for the first time. He just won the United States Championship.

Fatu made his WWE debut last year and quickly aligned himself with Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. Jacob was able to get along with the fans almost immediately due to his raw aggression and athleticism. It also seemed like WWE was big on the Werewolf. He was pushed massively on television.

Since earlier this year, Fatu has pursued his first singles title. He has been feuding with Braun Strowman and LA Knight in recent weeks. Fatu finally earned himself a title shot against LA Knight on the April 4 episode of SmackDown after defeating Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match.

He competed for the title tonight on Night One of WrestleMania 41. During the match, Fatu went for a moonsault, but LA Knight hit a BFT out of midair. However, this wasn't enough to get the win. Later on in the match, Jacob hit two moonsaults on Knight to pick up the win and become the new United States Champion.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Jacob Fatu as the new United States Champion.

