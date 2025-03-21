Jacob Fatu drops another major hint that he is soon going to betray Solo Sikoa after a huge mistake

Jacob Fatu may have hinted that he could soon betray Solo Sikoa. The Samoan Werewolf put his Tribal Chief on notice during a backstage segment on the blue brand tonight.

Fatu was in action against Braun Strowman on SmackDown, with the winner receiving a shot at the WWE United States Championship. However, Sikoa and Tama Tonga interfered during the match, leading to a DQ victory for Strowman. Fatu was clearly not happy with the outcome and lashed out at Sikoa backstage.

He warned the former Bloodline leader and teased at the possibility of him betraying the latter. The Samoan Werewolf then walked away in anger from Sikoa while Tonga stared at his former Tribal Chief.

"Tryna help? Who? Tryna help you? This ain't nobody's business, and it da*n sure ain't your business. You better watch it, Uce," said Jacob Fatu to Solo Sikoa.

Neither Jacob Fatu nor Tama Tonga have acknowledged Sikoa since he lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns. Fatu has also stopped showcasing his love for the 32-year-old superstar, courtesy his popular "I love you Solo" catchphrase.

Fatu was loyal to Sikoa during his tenure as The Tribal Chief. However, Sikoa was responsible for taking away the WWE Tag Team Championship from Fatu and also responsible for costing him the chance to hold the United States Championship.

WWE could be leading towards a potential match between Fatu and Sikoa at WrestleMania 41.

