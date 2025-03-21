  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Jacob Fatu drops another major hint that he is soon going to betray Solo Sikoa after a huge mistake

Jacob Fatu drops another major hint that he is soon going to betray Solo Sikoa after a huge mistake

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 21, 2025 20:46 GMT
Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga (left), Solo Sikoa (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga (left), Solo Sikoa (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Jacob Fatu may have hinted that he could soon betray Solo Sikoa. The Samoan Werewolf put his Tribal Chief on notice during a backstage segment on the blue brand tonight.

Ad

Fatu was in action against Braun Strowman on SmackDown, with the winner receiving a shot at the WWE United States Championship. However, Sikoa and Tama Tonga interfered during the match, leading to a DQ victory for Strowman. Fatu was clearly not happy with the outcome and lashed out at Sikoa backstage.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He warned the former Bloodline leader and teased at the possibility of him betraying the latter. The Samoan Werewolf then walked away in anger from Sikoa while Tonga stared at his former Tribal Chief.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

"Tryna help? Who? Tryna help you? This ain't nobody's business, and it da*n sure ain't your business. You better watch it, Uce," said Jacob Fatu to Solo Sikoa.
Ad
Ad

Neither Jacob Fatu nor Tama Tonga have acknowledged Sikoa since he lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns. Fatu has also stopped showcasing his love for the 32-year-old superstar, courtesy his popular "I love you Solo" catchphrase.

Fatu was loyal to Sikoa during his tenure as The Tribal Chief. However, Sikoa was responsible for taking away the WWE Tag Team Championship from Fatu and also responsible for costing him the chance to hold the United States Championship.

WWE could be leading towards a potential match between Fatu and Sikoa at WrestleMania 41.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी