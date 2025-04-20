"Very predictable"- former WWE writer on Jacob Fatu's historical championship win at WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

Jacob Fatu silenced his critics at WWE WrestleMania 41. The Samoan Werewolf defeated LA Knight to capture the United States Championship in his very first 'Mania appearance. That said, the win doesn't seem to have impressed an industry veteran.
While reviewing WWE WrestleMania 41 on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said Fatu and Knight brought the crowd to life despite being the fourth match on the card.
"Well, it was crystal clear. Guys, we are now four matches in and Chris, there was a spot in this match and I wrote it down where they finally got the crowd. You heard the crowd for the first time with four matches in, bro, and you heard the crowd for the first time. So, they definitely got the crowd. You know, bro, you put the belt on LA Knight and he's just in that mid card slot."
The former WWE writer said he too would've booked Jacob Fatu to win the United States Championship but the build-up to the WrestleMania clash match made the outcome predictable.
"Listen, I would have put the belt on Fatu too. The people are with Fatu. But again, very, very, very predictable. It's like you almost knew they put the belt on LA Knight just so Fatu could take it off from him. You could see that from the way it was set up." [From 36:20 onwards]
Fans will have to wait to see what Triple H has in store for Jacob Fatu's United States Championship reign. Fans can check out Levesque's reaction to Fatu's title win here.
