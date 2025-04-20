"Very predictable"- former WWE writer on Jacob Fatu's historical championship win at WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

Jacob Fatu silenced his critics at WWE WrestleMania 41. The Samoan Werewolf defeated LA Knight to capture the United States Championship in his very first 'Mania appearance. That said, the win doesn't seem to have impressed an industry veteran.

Ad

While reviewing WWE WrestleMania 41 on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said Fatu and Knight brought the crowd to life despite being the fourth match on the card.

"Well, it was crystal clear. Guys, we are now four matches in and Chris, there was a spot in this match and I wrote it down where they finally got the crowd. You heard the crowd for the first time with four matches in, bro, and you heard the crowd for the first time. So, they definitely got the crowd. You know, bro, you put the belt on LA Knight and he's just in that mid card slot."

Ad

Trending

The former WWE writer said he too would've booked Jacob Fatu to win the United States Championship but the build-up to the WrestleMania clash match made the outcome predictable.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

"Listen, I would have put the belt on Fatu too. The people are with Fatu. But again, very, very, very predictable. It's like you almost knew they put the belt on LA Knight just so Fatu could take it off from him. You could see that from the way it was set up." [From 36:20 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Fans will have to wait to see what Triple H has in store for Jacob Fatu's United States Championship reign. Fans can check out Levesque's reaction to Fatu's title win here.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manik Aftab Manik Aftab writes Exclusive articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s WWE division. A BA (Hons) in English Literature helped him improve his writing skills before starting his career as a pro wrestling writer.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Aftab worked for Ringside News and The Sportster, where his wrestling articles and feature pieces consistently ranked on the first page of Google SERPs.



He prioritizes accuracy, relevance, and ethics in his reporting by conducting thorough research, verifying sources, and adhering to professional journalistic standards.



While Aftab’s favorite wrestler in AEW is Hangman Adam Page, he doesn’t have a favorite in WWE yet. However, he considers Stone Cold Steve Austin to be the greatest professional wrestler of all time. His earliest memory of watching pro wrestling was when The Rock faced The New Age Outlaws in a handicap match, but it was the John Cena vs. Edge match from Unforgiven 2006 that got him hooked. If given the chance to manage a star from the Attitude Era, he would choose The British Bulldog, as he believes Davey Boy Smith was a terrific worker and could've benefitted from having a mouthpiece for his lack of mic skills.



When not watching pro wrestling, Aftab enjoys reading science fiction and watching anime. Know More