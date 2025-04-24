38-year-old WWE star will win new title & join Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman's faction, says ex-WWE employee

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman are seemingly forming a new faction on WWE RAW. Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently predicted a top superstar would join the new group after capturing a championship.

Ad

The Wiseman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns and aligned with The Visionary last Saturday at WrestleMania 41. The following night, Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, returned to WWE after almost a year of absence. The Man teamed up with Lyra Valkyria to win the Women's Tag Team Title from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

The Irish duo lost the title to The Judgment Day members a day later on RAW. Following their defeat, the 38-year-old Lynch surprisingly turned heel and attacked the Women's Intercontinental Champion. Later that same night, Bron Breakker was revealed as the third member of Rollins and Heyman's new faction.

Ad

Trending

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Carlucci speculated that The Man would capture the Women's Intercontinental Title and somehow join her husband's group.

"She's eventually gonna win that championship. She's gonna be a heel. And I see somehow, like I said before, Heyman, Rollins, her with the championship. She elevates the game big time. And I think it's a great thing." [32:43 - 32:55]

Ad

Ad

Ex-WWE star also thinks Becky Lynch will dethrone Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria recently surpassed 100 days as Women's Intercontinental Champion. However, former WWE Superstar Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English) thinks the 28-year-old's title reign would soon end.

On the Rebooked podcast, Rehwoldt predicted that Becky Lynch will dethrone Valkyria before entering a feud over the title with Bayley.

"I feel like Becky takes it [the Women's Intercontinental Championship] off, Bayley comes back, and now you have two established stars who helped establish the women's revolution, and the title gets more legitimacy."

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch captures the Women's Intercontinental Title for the first time in her career.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the transcription from the article's first half.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More