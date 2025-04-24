3 Directions for Bron Breakker after joining Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on WWE RAW

Bron Breakker walked into Las Vegas last weekend as the Intercontinental Champion. However, he lost the title to Dominik Mysterio in the Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 41 Night Two. On the RAW after The Show of Shows, the 27-year-old shocked the world by allying with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. Fans are excited to see The Visionary and The Unpredictable Badass together.

Let's take a look at three potential directions for Bron Breakker after his alliance with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman:

#3. He may team up with Seth Rollins to face Roman Reigns and CM Punk at Backlash

Paul Heyman ended Night One of WrestleMania 41 by standing alongside The Visionary. The WWE Hall of Famer betrayed his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, and his best friend, CM Punk, during the main event Triple Threat Match for Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

After Bron revealed himself as the new member of Rollins' new faction this past Monday, there is a chance that they may team up to face Reigns and Punk at Backlash. The upcoming PLE could be the opportunity for the OTC and The Second City Saint to seek revenge on Heyman and Rollins.

#2. Bron Breakker may help Seth Rollins win the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins carried Monday Night RAW on his back until last year's WrestleMania as the World Heavyweight Champion. After allying with The Wiseman and Bron Breakker, The Visionary might look to regain the world title.

Rollins has always had beef with the OG Bloodline. As Jey Uso is the current World Heavyweight Champion, The Architect may be more motivated than ever to regain the title, and The Unpredictable Badass may help him achieve his goal.

#1. He may start a feud with Roman Reigns ahead of Backlash

Bron Breakker had a small interaction with the Original Tribal Chief during the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. He Speared Roman Reigns during that match, making headlines. The former Intercontinental Champion Speared Reigns again during this week's RAW.

Breakker might start a feud with the OTC after what he did this past Monday. The two superstars might lock horns at the upcoming Backlash PLE in St. Louis.

