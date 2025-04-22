3 Theories why Bron Breakker joined forces with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 indeed lived up to the hype of what fans expected from the show. The ending saw Bron Breakker emerging as the new 'Paul Heyman Guy' as he saved The Wiseman from Roman Reigns’ wrath.

Seth Rollins came out with Paul Heyman to address the shocking outcome at WrestleMania 41. However, before Rollins could have explained anything. CM Punk interfered, rushing to the ring and beginning to throw hands at the Revolutionary.

After dropping Seth Rollins, Punk turned his attention to Paul Heyman, who backstabbed him at the Show of Shows. However, Rollins got back and stomped the Best in the World. That wasn’t the end as Roman Reigns rushed into the ring, connected a vicious spear to his former Shield brother, and delivered a Superman Punch on Heyman. The OTC was set to take out The Wiseman with his signature spear before calamity struck.

The tables were turned soon as a hooded man speared Roman Reigns, later revealing himself to be Bron Breakker. Rollins and Breakker destroyed Punk and Reigns, and the show went off-air with The Visinory raising Heyman and Breakker's hands.

This listicle looks at three theories why Bron Breakker has joined forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on RAW:

#3. The Rock’s secret WWE recruit

Since Paul Heyman has double-crossed both Roman Reigns and CM Punk, joining forces with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, fans have been providing their conspiracy theories. One of the most suggested angles is that The Rock is the real mastermind behind the shocking heel turn.

Experts believe Seth Rollins is the second guy who has sold his soul to The Final Boss after John Cena, which resulted in Rocky helping him capture a win over Reigns and Punk, asking Paul Heyman to corner him, and now The Brahma Bull has recruited a muscle to his alliance in face of Bron Breakker, who could act as his enforcer and help Visionary extend his win record.

#2. Bron Breakker was always a Paul Heyman Guy

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker possesses unmatched potential, poised to be the next big thing in the company. Paul Heyman also realized this and made use of the star's admiration for The Wiseman. According to Breakker, the 27-year-old has always been a Paul Heyman guy.

WWE has also teased it back during Breakker’s NXT days, when The Wiseman introduced Bron Breakker before he took on Carmelo Hayes on NXT in 2023. Many felt right there that the 27-year-old will indeed be a “Heyman Guy” on television soon.

#1. To establish Breakker as the next big thing

Bron Breakker has a future WWE World Title reign in him, as many could already see his main-event potential. However, the only thing he lacked was a proper storyline and booking. An alliance with two of the greatest in pro-wrestling, in Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins, could work wonders for the former NXT Champion.

Sharing television with Rollins and Heyman could pave the way for him to be in the main-event picture, and he could soon establish himself as the “Next Big Thing”. It will be interesting to see how destructive the new Paul Heyman guys could be in the upcoming weeks.

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

