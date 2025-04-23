Becky Lynch will feud with absent WWE star after capturing title for first time ever, says veteran

Becky Lynch turned heel only a day after her return at WWE WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English) suggested the storyline would see The Man capture a championship for the first time in her career before feuding with an absent superstar.

After almost a year of absence, Lynch made her comeback at the Show of Shows to team with Lyra Valkyria against The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a Women's Tag Team Title match. Although they captured the championship on Sunday, The Man and her partner lost it to Morgan and Rodriguez again the following night on RAW. After the square-off, Lynch turned heel and attacked the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Speaking on the Rebooked podcast, Rehwoldt predicted that the storyline would see The Man dethrone Valkyria. He speculated that Lynch would then enter a feud with Bayley. The Role Model was supposed to tag with the Women's Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania before being mysteriously attacked backstage. The former WWE Women's Champion is currently out of action due to injury:

"I feel like Becky takes it [the Women's Intercontinental Championship] off, Bayley comes back, and now you have two established stars who helped establish the women's revolution, and the title gets more legitimacy," he said. [1:14:36 - 1:14:45]

Matthew Rehwoldt thinks WWE would be taking a gamble to have Becky Lynch try to elevate Lyra Valkyria

On the same episode of the Rebooked podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt discussed the possibility of WWE planning to have Becky Lynch elevate Lyra Valkyra by putting them in a program together.

The wrestling veteran warned that it would be a significant gamble with the former Women's World Champion:

"I see it, basically, being, like, Lyra didn't work out; rip the band-aid off. Let's put it on people we know. Because, I, God, love her, but, no, it's true, like, and I said that I'm like, if you're using Becky to elevate Lyra, you're taking a gamble with a very popular and charismatic superstar against somebody who's notoriously, again, love Lyra, but notoriously not a strong character, not a strong personality, doesn't have a lot of charisma," he said.

It will be interesting to see how this storyline plays out in the coming weeks.

Please credit Rebooked and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

