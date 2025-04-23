  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Becky Lynch breaks social media silence after heel turn on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch breaks social media silence after heel turn on WWE RAW

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Apr 23, 2025 09:13 GMT
Becky Lynch is a former Women
Becky Lynch is a former Women's World Champion [Image credits: star's Instagram and wwe.com]

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently took to Instagram to break her social media silence following her huge character change on Monday Night RAW. The Man turned on her Tag Team partner, Lyra Valkyria.

Ad

At WrestleMania 41, Becky Lynch returned to replace an injured Bayley. She teamed up with Lyra Valkyria against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, which ended in Big Time Becks' and Valkyria's favor.

On this week's RAW, Lynch and Valkyria locked horns with The Judgment Day stars in a rematch for the gold, which ultimately ended in Morgan and Rodriguez's favor. Following the bout, The Man shockingly turned on her Tag Team partner, assaulting her inside the ring.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Becky Lynch has now taken to Instagram to break her social media silence after Monday Night RAW. Although the former Women's World Champion did not write anything, she uploaded a backstage photo of herself, seemingly contemplating her heel turn.

Check out Lynch's Instagram post below:

Ad

WWE star Becky Lynch was an inspiration to Lyra Valkyria

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Lyra Valkyria revealed that the first match she saw as a kid on WWE NXT was of Becky Lynch's debut.

Valkyria added that she was inspired by The Man and had gained interest in the pro wrestling world because of her fellow Irishwoman.

Ad
"I always tell people, the first match I ever saw on NXT was Becky Lynch's debut, just happened to be. And she came out Irish dancing, something that she is not very proud of now. But that was what set the ball rolling in my head. There's an Irish girl there. How did she get there? She must have started somewhere. And that's where it all started."
Ad

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Becky Lynch's heel run.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications