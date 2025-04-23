Becky Lynch breaks social media silence after heel turn on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently took to Instagram to break her social media silence following her huge character change on Monday Night RAW. The Man turned on her Tag Team partner, Lyra Valkyria.
At WrestleMania 41, Becky Lynch returned to replace an injured Bayley. She teamed up with Lyra Valkyria against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, which ended in Big Time Becks' and Valkyria's favor.
On this week's RAW, Lynch and Valkyria locked horns with The Judgment Day stars in a rematch for the gold, which ultimately ended in Morgan and Rodriguez's favor. Following the bout, The Man shockingly turned on her Tag Team partner, assaulting her inside the ring.
Becky Lynch has now taken to Instagram to break her social media silence after Monday Night RAW. Although the former Women's World Champion did not write anything, she uploaded a backstage photo of herself, seemingly contemplating her heel turn.
Check out Lynch's Instagram post below:
WWE star Becky Lynch was an inspiration to Lyra Valkyria
During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Lyra Valkyria revealed that the first match she saw as a kid on WWE NXT was of Becky Lynch's debut.
Valkyria added that she was inspired by The Man and had gained interest in the pro wrestling world because of her fellow Irishwoman.
"I always tell people, the first match I ever saw on NXT was Becky Lynch's debut, just happened to be. And she came out Irish dancing, something that she is not very proud of now. But that was what set the ball rolling in my head. There's an Irish girl there. How did she get there? She must have started somewhere. And that's where it all started."
Check out the video below:
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Becky Lynch's heel run.