WWE might be taking a massive gamble with Becky Lynch following her heel turn on RAW, says veteran

Becky Lynch returned to WWE last Sunday at WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English) recently suggested the company might be taking a significant gamble with The Man.

Reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria was supposed to team up with Bayley to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Title at WrestleMania 41. However, The Role Model was mysteriously attacked backstage ahead of The Show of Shows. On Sunday, Lynch surprisingly returned to join forces with Valkyria, as they successfully ended Morgan and Rodriguez's title reign. Nevertheless, The Man's alliance with her compatriot ended the following night on RAW as she turned heel and attacked Lyra after they lost the championship to The Judgment Day in a WrestleMania rematch.

Speaking on the REBOOKED podcast, Rehwoldt discussed the storyline between Lynch and Valkyria, stating that the company might be taking a gamble with The Man if the purpose of the angle was to elevate the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

"I see it, basically, being, like, Lyra didn't work out; rip the band-aid off. Let's put it on people we know. Because, I, God, love her, but, no, it's true, like, and I said that I'm like, if you're using Becky to elevate Lyra, you're taking a gamble with a very popular and charismatic superstar against somebody who's notoriously, again, love Lyra, but notoriously not a strong character, not a strong personality, doesn't have a lot of charisma," he said. [1:13:47-1:14:21]

Becky Lynch may join Seth Rollins' new faction, thinks ex-WWE employee

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci discussed Becky Lynch's heel turn on RAW. He claimed she could become the fourth member of her husband, Seth Rollins' new faction.

Rollins recently formed a new group alongside WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker. After The Visionary defeated CM Punk and Roman Reigns last Saturday at WrestleMania 41 with the help of The Wiseman, he and the former Intercontinental Champion destroyed Punk and Reigns on RAW.

"The Wiseman is always thinking, man. Next man up, he's bringing this young rookie in with him, who is a frigging beast. And I could see a little thing forming here, Coach. Maybe a little Authority, because who did we see turn heel tonight? The wife, Becky Lynch. I could see a little deal together with Heyman, Rollins, Bron, and Becky. Maybe something called The Authority from back in the day. That's what I'm sniffing, fellas," Carlucci said.

It will be interesting to see what plans Triple H and his creative team have for Lynch following her WWE return.

