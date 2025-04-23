4 WWE stars who could join Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's new faction after Bron Breakker

WWE Monday Night RAW aired last night. This was the celebrated RAW after WrestleMania, which is always meant to be a big show. Given the mixed reviews for The Show Of Shows, the RAW after the two-night event had to deliver.

Ad

Thankfully, the show delivered. It was a fantastic night filled with several high-quality matches, big surprises, and memorable moments. The night was capped off by a segment with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman that became chaotic.

CM Punk and Roman Reigns came out to get revenge on the duo, but something shocking happened. Bron Breakker showed up and leveled both men with vicious Spears. Now, he is seemingly a Paul Heyman guy and aligned with The Visionary.

Ad

Trending

Bron's joining Seth and Heyman's side is game-changing, but it could also mean that more stars will join their side in the future. This article will look at a handful of names who could potentially join this new stable following the addition of The Big Bad Booty Nephew.

#4. Omos could be their bodyguard if he returns to WWE

Omos is one of the most intimidating and dominant superstars in WWE. He stands at well over seven feet tall and weighs 400 pounds. He is also a former RAW Tag Team Champion. He has been very successful.

Ad

The big man has been away from WWE television for over a year. While he did compete in several matches for Pro Wrestling Noah, he has been strangely absent from World Wrestling Entertainment.

While Bron Breakker is intense, Omos offers something completely different to the group. The Nigerian Giant could be their bodyguard, standing silently in the background menacingly until he has to step in. From there, he could be the secret weapon needed against any threats.

Ad

#3. AJ Styles could sell his soul

Expand Tweet

Ad

AJ Styles is an all-time great. When it comes to in-ring work, AJ is often compared to names such as Daniel Bryan, Shawn Michaels, and Ric Flair in terms of being the best in the world at what he does.

The Phenomenal One had a big match at WWE WrestleMania 41 against Logan Paul, but he shockingly lost. Karrion Kross questioned AJ and his lack of killer instinct, and Styles claimed he hated the man he was when he took the more ruthless route. Still, there is a chance Kross got in his head.

Ad

If he did, AJ could embrace that dark side and join Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman. AJ, Seth, and Bron could be an unstoppable trio, especially with Heyman's manipulation in the background. Paul and Seth also hate Logan, so they have that in common.

#2. Karrion Kross has snapped

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking of Karrion Kross, the big man is a former WWE NXT Champion. He was called up to the main roster and then released during the Vince McMahon administration before being rehired by Triple H in 2022.

Kross recently snapped during an interview. He expressed frustration over his spot in WWE, and even Scarlett attempted to calm him down. However, it didn't work, and he wants more out of his career.

To achieve that, he might need to unite with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Seth Rollins. If Scarlett were to join him, the three-person group would become a five-person army. With Paul and Scarlett pulling the strings, the power of Karrion and Bron, and Seth's role as the leader, the group could be unstoppable.

Ad

#1. Austin Theory needs a major change in World Wrestling Entertainment

Expand Tweet

Ad

Austin Theory has had an interesting run in WWE. He was clearly a favorite of Vince McMahon's, having won the United States Title and Money in the Bank under his leadership. He is also a former tag team champion on SmackDown.

A-Town Down Under is the tag team Theory is currently part of, but the two have become lost in the shuffle as of late. They also routinely teased a breakup for a long time, but WWE never pulled the trigger on it.

To save Theory from being lost in the shuffle, he could become the next key member of Paul Heyman's new stable. He would be the least credible star of the group, at least at first, but it might elevate him to new heights long-term.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.