7-time world champion may become 4th member of Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins' faction, says ex-WWE star

Bron Breakker joined forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman last night on WWE RAW. Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently suggested a seven-time world champion could become the fourth member of that new faction.

On the first night of WrestleMania 41, The Wiseman unexpectedly betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns, helping Seth Rollins beat the two megastars in a Triple Threat Match. Meanwhile, The Visionary's wife, Becky Lynch, returned the following night after nearly a year of absence to win the Women's Tag Team Title alongside Lyra Valkyria. Last night on RAW, The Man turned heel on Valkyria after losing the championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Later in the show, Bron Breakker took out CM Punk and Reigns to reveal himself as the third member of Heyman and Rollins' new faction.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Carlucci commented on the new alliance between Heyman, Rollins, and Breakker. The former WWE employee pointed out that he can see Lynch become the fourth member of The Wiseman's new group, especially after turning heel:

"The Wiseman is always thinking, man. Next man up, he's bringing this young rookie in with him, who is a frigging beast. And I could see a little thing forming here, Coach. Maybe a little Authority because who did we see turn heel tonight? The wife, Becky Lynch. I could see a little deal together with Heyman, Rollins, Bron, and Becky. Maybe something called The Authority from back in the day. That's what I'm sniffing fellas," he said. [2:09 - 2:39]

Becky Lynch's return at WrestleMania may have been a last-minute decision, thinks ex-WWE writer

Bayley was initially scheduled to team with Lyra Valkyria against The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41. However, The Role Model was mysteriously attacked backstage, forcing RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to pull her from the match.

Becky Lynch ended up taking Bayley's spot at the Show of Shows. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo suggested on Legion of RAW that The Man's comeback might have been a last-minute decision due to The Rock's absence:

"I know Bayley is a locker room leader, we love Bayley. I'm thinking maybe she was hurt. Triple H made it clear she was not hurt. So, definitely this was last minute. They're gonna cr*p on us not having The Rock, we gotta do something." [From 20:55 onwards]

It would be interesting to see if Lynch would end up joining her husband's new faction.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

