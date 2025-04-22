WWE may have subtly spoiled the identity of Bayley’s mystery attacker on RAW? Exploring the hint 

WrestleMania 41 ended with a bang, and WWE officially kicked off its new season on RAW last night. Becky Lynch returned on Night Two of The Show of Shows as Lyra Valkyria’s mystery partner to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Tag Team Title. The Man replaced Bayley, who was attacked backstage under mysterious circumstances ahead of Night One.

Lynch and the Women’s Intercontinental Champion won tag team gold by beating The Judgment Day members. However, the Irish team lost the title to Morgan and Rodriguez in less than 24 hours on RAW. Surprisingly, the loss changed something inside The Man, as she viciously attacked Valkyria to establish her heel turn.

However, with Becky Lynch’s shocking heel turn on RAW after WrestleMania 41, the Triple H-led creative team might have subtly indicated that she was the one who assaulted Bayley and robbed the 35-year-old of an opportunity to perform at 'Mania. The Role Model could soon return and start a feud with Lynch on the red brand's show.

That said, the proposed angle is currently speculative.

Becky Lynch reacts to her being Lyra Valkyria's replacement partner at WWE WrestleMania 41

While speaking to Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on WrestleMania Recap, former Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch opened up about her return to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 41. The veteran revealed why she agreed to be Bayley’s replacement in the Women's Tag Team Title match.

The Man stated she was in town for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and to support her husband, Seth Rollins, who she believed "stole the show" in the main event of Night One.

"Well, I was in town. You know, there was the Hall of Fame. I was supporting my main event husband, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, stole the godd**n show yesterday," Lynch said.

It will be interesting to see how the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion reacts to her mentor's betrayal in the coming weeks.

