Becky Lynch reacts to Seth Rollins' industry-changing heel turn with Paul Heyman at WWE WrestleMania 41

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins shocked the audience at WWE WrestleMania 41 in more ways than one. Today, the new Women's Tag Team Champion reacted to The Visionary's actions from WrestleMania Saturday.

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 41, many doubted Seth Rollins' involvement, as the story's core focus was around Paul Heyman and his loyalty toward Roman Reigns and CM Punk. However, the unimaginable occurred during the Triple Threat Match, as The Wiseman aligned with The Visionary and helped him leave the show with a win over the Original Tribal Chief and The Second City Saint.

In an exclusive with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on WrestleMania Recap, Becky Lynch addressed her involvement in Lyra Valkyria's match and why she agreed to team up with the Women's Intercontinental Champion. During this, she reacted to her husband's win and groundbreaking heel turn.

"Well, I was in town. You know, there was the Hall of Fame. I was supporting my main event husband, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, stole the godd**n show yesterday," Lynch said. [From 45:00 to 45:10]

What's next for Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins after WWE WrestleMania 41?

For months, Becky Lynch stayed away from wrestling and made no appearances for WWE. Many questioned The Man's status as a full-time performer after she lost to Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage Match on RAW in May 2024. Her contract subsequently expired in June last year. During her absence, Morgan kept claiming that she had retired Lynch from in-ring competition.

However, Big Time Becks returned to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 41 Night Two as Lyra Valkyria's partner for the Women's Tag Team Title match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. In the end, Lynch and Valkyria became the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

On Saturday, Seth Rollins made headlines when he did the unthinkable during the Night One main event. The Visionary walked out of the event in Las Vegas as the new Paul Heyman guy after defeating Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

Both Lynch and Rollins will be in attendance on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41. The Man will be in the women's tag team division alongside Valkyria, and The Visionary will likely continue his feud with CM Punk alongside his new advocate in WWE.

