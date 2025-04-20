3 Reasons why Seth Rollins turned heel on Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins turned heel on the first night of WrestleMania 41. The Visionary also got Paul Heyman to align with him after lowblowed his opponents and helped him win the Triple Threat match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

Here are three reasons why The Architect turned to his dark side once again.

#3. Seth Rollins holds immense hatred for both Roman Reigns and CM Punk

While all three wrestlers headlining the first night of WrestleMania 41 hate each other, Seth Rollins possibly carries the biggest of grudges against both CM Punk and Roman Reigns. While The Second City Saint had agreed to help the OTC at the Survivor Series in exchange for a favor, The Revolutionary refused the request of the OG Bloodline twice.

Likewise, The Architect has been fuming with rage ever since The Straight Edge Superstar returned to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event. He resents Punk for turning his back away from the Stamford-based promotion and slandering it while he was away, only to return when he was offered a big fat paycheck.

He was also furious at Reigns for giving Punk a chance to enter the main event of The Show of Shows. For him, keeping The Second City Saint away from the main event held a higher priority than his being in the main event as well. Thus, this rage and this animosity are a direct cause for him to turn heel.

#2. Seth Rollins believes he is protecting the future of the pro wrestling business

On this week’s episode of SmackDown, Seth Rollins delivered a promo where he noted that CM Punk didn’t care about the fans. The Visionary said that he only cared about making money, and while the WWE Universe cheered for him, his first stop after his prolonged break from wrestling was actually AEW. The Revolutionary highlighted that Punk just pretended to care about the fans.

While speaking about Roman Reigns, Rollins said that the OTC didn’t even pretend to care about the fans. He noted that the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion only showed up when he felt it was convenient for him and made no effort beyond his limited schedule.

Following this, The Visionary noted that the winner of the Triple Threat match would define pro wrestling in the coming years, and if either of his opponents won, the business would crumble and die. Thus, he noted that he would win the match no matter what to save pro wrestling globally. It is possible that Rollins could be seen in his Messiah gimmick once again in his heel avatar.

#1. Bringing back The Authority

Seth Rollins has noted that he wants to ensure that WWE and the pro wrestling business move in the right direction. The inaugural World Heavyweight Champion has now secured a gigantic victory at WrestleMania 41. He also crippled Roman Reigns and CM Punk by stealing Paul Heyman from them. However, this may not be enough to ensure that everything remains in order.

With The Wiseman on his side this time, Rollins could join hands with this year’s Hall of Fame inductee, Triple H, to revive The Authority. The heel stable had taken over the Stamford-based promotion back in 2013-14 and was directly responsible for Seth Rollins turning heel and breaking The Shield.

The chair shot to Reigns’ back in Las Vegas tonight was symbolic of the same moment. Thus, The Architect could now bring back The Authority in a stronger shape than before, with no prominent babyfaces besides Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, who is currently injured, to counter him on the RAW brand. It would be interesting to see what Rollins’ next move would be.

