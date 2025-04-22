The Rock may have influenced Becky Lynch's return; WWE veteran discusses the "last minute" decision (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Becky Lynch's return to the company. The popular star returned at WrestleMania to team up with Lyra Valkyria.

After Bayley was attacked before her WrestleMania match, Lyra was left without a partner, going up against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championships. However, the Man answered the call and walked out at the Show of Shows to help her protege. Lyra and Becky stood tall and defeated the Judgment Day members to win the Women's tag titles.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo explained that WWE replaced Bayley with Becky Lynch just to have a viral moment. The veteran writer initially thought that the Role Model might have been injured, but that was not the case. He felt WWE panicked with The Rock not being at WrestleMania and slotted The Man as a last-minute surprise return.

"I know Bayley is a locker room leader, we love Bayley. I'm thinking maybe she was hurt. Triple H made it clear she was not hurt. So, definitely this was last minute. They're gonna cr*p on us not having The Rock, we gotta do something." [From 20:55 onwards]

This week on RAW, during a Women's tag titles rematch, Liv and Raquel won back the gold. This triggered Becky Lynch, and she attacked Lyra, planting her with the Manhandle Slam.

