38-year-old WWE star will join Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's faction after Backlash, says ex-employee

Seth Rollins recently formed a dangerous faction alongside WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker. A former WWE employee predicted another superstar would join the group after Backlash.

At WrestleMania 41, Heyman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns to side with Seth Rollins. On the following edition of RAW, Bron Breakker revealed himself as the group's third member. Last night on the red brand's show, the trio destroyed Sami Zayn. Meanwhile, Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, turned heel following her return after a long absence at The Show of Shows. The 38-year-old will now challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE floor manager Tommy Carlucci predicted that The Man would join her husband's faction after capturing the Women's Intercontinental Title at the upcoming premium live event.

"I think they're definitely gonna add to it. I think once the match happens between Becky and the Intercontinental Champ, I think Becky will win, and she will come into this faction. And let's face it. I think the faction is gonna grow. By how many? I don't know," he said. [5:53-6:07]

Ex-WWE star thinks Becky Lynch will beat Lyra Valkyria and then feud with Bayley

Bayley was supposed to team with Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41 before falling victim to a backstage attack. Becky Lynch then returned to replace the former Women's World Champion. Last night on RAW, The Man confessed to being the one who attacked The Role Model.

On the REBOOKED podcast, former WWE Superstar Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English) predicted that Lynch would dethrone Valkyria before feuding with Bayley over the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

"I feel like Becky takes it [the Women's Intercontinental Championship] off, Bayley comes back, and now you have two established stars who helped establish the women's revolution, and the title gets more legitimacy," he said.

It will be interesting to see if The Man indeed succeeds in capturing the Women's Intercontinental Title for the first time in her career at Backlash.

