Stephanie McMahon reveals the one reason why she stepped down as WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO

Stephanie McMahon officially resigned from WWE nearly two years ago. She recently disclosed why she made that massive decision.

The Billion Dollar Princess started working in her father's former company when she was just a child. She later became an on-screen character and held several executive positions in the Stamford-based promotion. In 2022, Stephanie assumed the position of Chairwoman and co-CEO after Vince McMahon's initial retirement. However, she stepped down in January 2023 following her dad's return as Executive Chairman.

In the intro of her newly-launched TV Show, Stephanie's Places, The Billion Dollar Princess mentioned her departure, disclosing that she stepped away to focus on the people that she loved, her family.

"I also served Chair[woman] and co-CEO of WWE before stepping away in 2023 to focus on the people that I love, my family," she said.

Stephanie McMahon interviewed WWE star CM Punk on the first episode of her show

On her new show, Stephanie's Places, Stephanie McMahon interviews several top names from this generation of superstars and past ones, including Roman Reigns, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Charlotte Flair.

The Billion Dollar Princess's first guest was CM Punk. She recently took to Instagram to share a preview of the episode and address her relationship with The Second City Saint.

"Other than this brief moment at Gorilla, the first real conversation I had with @cmpunk since he had left @wwe was the sit down interview for #StephaniesPlaces! What a way to restart our relationship! I couldn’t be more grateful for his time and perspective, especially on such an important day!" Stephanie wrote.

Punk and The Billion Dollar Princess discussed several topics, including the RAW star's departure in 2014 and his comeback in 2023. He also addressed his relationship with Stephanie McMahon's husband, Chief Content Officer Triple H.

