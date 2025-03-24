CM Punk takes responsibility on WWE's Stephanie's Places: "100% it's my fault"

CM Punk's WWE return stunned the wrestling world in November 2023. After all, the Voice of the Voiceless has not been quiet about his issues with the promotion's corporate side. He'd called out management many times, including the Billion Dollar Princess herself, Stephanie McMahon.

McMahon's upcoming project, "Stephanie's Places," will begin streaming on ESPN+ on March 26th. Each week, she'll interview a major name in the world of WWE. Shockingly, her first guest will be the man who once called her an idiot on live television, CM Punk.

In a clip shared on WWE RAW ahead of the debut episode, Punk discussed the night he agreed to return to the company. It was Thanksgiving Day, and he was speaking to Triple H of all people. Punk has never tried to hide his issues with The Game, but it seems that time has calmed him down.

"Thanksgiving, I'm on a zoom with your husband, probably having a conversation we should've had ten years ago. And I tell him 'no, don't worry about it. Go cut the turkey and spend time with your family.'"

Stephanie McMahon laughed about the conversation and jokingly accused him of ruining their Thanksgiving:

"[Oh, so it's your fault?] Yeah, 100%. 100%. I ruined the turkey Thanksgiving."

What did CM Punk originally say about Stephanie McMahon and Triple H on WWE RAW?

Back on June 27th, 2011, CM Punk dropped the legendary pipe bomb promo that would lead to the Second City Saint winning the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank. During the speech, he took shots at several names. John Cena, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and Vince McMahon all felt the ire of Punk.

It was the words he spoke about Stephanie McMahon and Triple H that really stuck with fans. Those words have been regurgitated repeatedly for the past 14 years by WWE's critics.

"I'd like to think that maybe this company will be better after Vince McMahon is dead, but the fact is it's going to be taken over by his idiotic daughter and his doofus son-in-law and the rest of his stupid family." - CM Punk, WWE RAW June 27th 2011

After departing from WWE in 2014, Punk went on Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast and called Triple H a "piece of ****" for failing to put him over in their 2011 feud, among other things. Over a decade later, Punk is now sitting down with Stephanie McMahon with a much cooler head.

