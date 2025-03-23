Triple H and current massive WWE Superstar legitimately disliked each other, says ex-champion: "I've seen them interact"

A former WWE Superstar claimed Triple H and a current top RAW star disliked each other in real life. Stevie Richards recalled watching the two interact during his stint in the Stamford-based company.

CM Punk initially joined WWE in 2005. His first run lasted nearly nine years, during which he shared the ring with The Game several times. While Triple H continued working for the company on and off the screen, The Second City Saint departed in 2014. The 46-year-old former ECW Champion returned to the promotion in 2023 after The Cerebral Assassin became the Chief Content Officer.

On a recent episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the former Hardcore Champion addressed the relationship between Triple H and Punk during the latter's first run. Richards claimed The Game and The Best in the World legitimately hated each other, recalling seeing them interacting while he was in the company as well:

"Him and Hunter definitely didn't like each other. I've seen them interact when I was there and I got to see them interact. Shawn and CM Punk got along a little bit better but you can tell Punk had his walls up and knew what he was dealing with. But with Hunter, it seemed like two different, they were talking at each other in a way, and I was like, 'Oh, this isn't gonna...' So, I'm amazed Punk got as far as he did and the reason was Paul Heyman," he said. [2:44 - 3:10]

WWE CCO Triple H previously addressed his relationship with CM Punk

At the post-Clash at the Castle press conference last year, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H discussed the evolution of his relationship with CM Punk, stating that although they saw eye-to-eye during The Second City Saint's first run, it was "angry eye-to-eye."

Meanwhile, The Game disclosed that he was happy to have the 46-year-old legend back, pointing out that he was excited to see the version of Punk he wanted to see years earlier:

"We saw eye-to-eye [back then], but it was angry eye-to-eye," Levesque said. "It was opposition eye-to-eye. I cannot tell you how happy I am to have him back. I cannot tell you how exciting it is, for me, to see the Phil Brooks that I wanted to see then. And while maybe my efforts to get that were taken wrong, and it's what led to friction, I always knew the Phil Brooks that I see today was inside there. He just couldn't express it in the right way. As much as [WWE] has changed, he has changed, and I have gotta tell you, it's amazing. I am excited for the future, and I'm excited to not just work with him, but to be around him," he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

CM Punk is currently booked to compete against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.

