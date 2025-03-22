WWE legend criticizes CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins booking

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins will face off at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. In a recent podcast episode, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff questioned the logic behind the booking.

The March 21 episode of SmackDown ended with Punk, Reigns, and Rollins brawling at ringside after months of animosity between the three men. Following the show, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H confirmed they will meet in a Triple Threat match in Las Vegas.

Before the bout was made official, Bischoff said on his 83 Weeks podcast that three-man contests often lack storytelling:

"I think three-ways, I've said it a bunch of times on this show, in my opinion, it's a cop-out. Unless there are three really good stories that need to collide in the ring in order to come to an end, it's just an attraction. It's an excuse to get big names in the ring, so you got headlines, so to speak, from a promotional point of view." [11:40 – 12:05]

The WrestleMania 41 match build-up has largely revolved around CM Punk eliminating Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. Moments later, a furious Rollins attacked both men at ringside.

Eric Bischoff sees no benefit in CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

According to Eric Bischoff, the WrestleMania 41 match will not take any of the three men to the next level regardless of the outcome.

The former WCW President also reiterated that wrestlers rarely benefit from competing in Triple Threat matches.

"How would they benefit from being in the ring with each other from a perception point of view?" Bischoff continued. "Short answer is they're not. They won't because they're already at such a high level. Is Roman Reigns gonna become more over as a result of being in this match, unless there's some wacky finish? Is Rollins? Is Punk? No. They're already, I wouldn't say as over as they can get, but they're not gonna benefit from this trifecta." [12:37 – 13:04]

Bischoff also suggested a surprise name as a possible new member of John Cena and The Rock's villainous group.

