John Cena and The Rock's new ally could be surprise RAW star, WWE legend suggests

John Cena formed an unexpected alliance with The Rock and rapper Travis Scott at WWE Elimination Chamber on March 1. In a recent podcast episode, Eric Bischoff made a case for RAW star Karrion Kross being added to the villainous group.

The Rock made a cryptic three-finger gesture on the stage area at Bad Blood 2024 before using a two-finger gesture at Elimination Chamber. Since then, it has been widely speculated that The Final Boss could use a one-finger gesture before recruiting another wrestler to his faction.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff suggested Kross when host Conrad Thompson asked if another WWE star could join the stable:

"Karrion Kross needs something. In my opinion, I mean, I know him, we've said hello to each other once or twice, that's the extent of it, but I just feel something. My instinct tells me something about that guy. But what I've seen of him feels a little bit, forced isn't quite the right word, but his character, to me, feels like it's off about three degrees. It just needs to be fine-tuned a little bit." [1:50:38 – 1:51:23]

Kross currently appears on RAW alongside his wife and valet Scarlett. In 2024, they were part of the Final Testament group alongside recently released trio Akam, Paul Ellering, and Rezar.

Why Eric Bischoff thinks Karrion Kross could join John Cena and The Rock

Since returning to WWE in 2022, Karrion Kross has feuded with high-profile names including AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, and Rey Mysterio. However, he has never been presented as a main-eventer on RAW or SmackDown.

According to Eric Bischoff, Kross has the potential to be a top star if he joins forces with John Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott:

"He's a dangerous guy. He's good in the ring. There's something a little mysterious about him, and that's projected intentionally, but I think if they dialed that back just a little bit and brought a little bit more authenticity to him, unpolish him just a little bit, I think he could be a really cool character. A lot to work with there." [1:51:24 – 1:51:58]

In the same episode, Bischoff revealed why he thought John Cena's heel turn explanation promo was "weak."

