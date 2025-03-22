  • home icon
Triple H makes huge Roman Reigns announcement after WWE SmackDown; involves Seth Rollins and CM Punk too

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 22, 2025 04:13 GMT
The decision has been made (Credit: WWE.com)
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman (left), Triple H (right) [Image credit: WWE.com]

Chief Content Officer of WWE Triple H has made a massive announcement regarding Roman Reigns. This comes soon after Friday Night SmackDown in Bologna, Italy.

For some time now, Roman Reigns has found himself at odds with CM Punk and Seth Rollins. All three men were willing to do whatever it took to win the Royal Rumble this year, but unfortunately, that didn't work out for either of them. Instead, all three Superstars were eliminated. Punk threw Reigns and Rollins out, while he got thrown out by Logan Paul moments later.

After that, all hell broke loose, with Rollins trying to injure Reigns with horrifying Curb Stomps on the floor and steel steps and brawling with Punk at ringside during the PLE. Reigns returned after a brief hiatus and attacked both stars during their grudge Steel Cage Match on a recent edition of Monday Night RAW. On SmackDown last night, the three stars ended up in another brawl that security had to get involved in.

Triple H has now announced that Roman Reigns will be facing CM Punk and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. The match that was rumored for months has finally been made official.

"All three of these men have dominated our industry… They have had historic reigns as WWE Champion… …and they all cannot wait to beat the other on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Rollins. Reigns. Punk. #WrestleMania," wrote Triple H.
Fans will have to wait to see what Triple H has in store for them and if there are any twists waiting on The Road to WrestleMania.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
