Popular WWE star shares major difference in Triple H era

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 23, 2025 20:20 GMT
The Game is in a prominent position in the company. [Image credits: WWE.com]
A popular WWE Superstar shared the major difference in Triple H's era of leadership. The veteran currently serves as the company's Chief Content Officer and will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend next month.

Bayley was trapped in a gym in Scotland for a bit earlier today but eventually made it out safely. During her time in the gym, the 35-year-old did an impromptu Q&A and answered some questions from fans. A wrestling fan wondered what her favorite part of the 55-year-old's leadership was, and she responded with a one-word answer.

"Change," she wrote.
Vince McMahon stepped down from the company last year, and Triple H gained power in the promotion. The company has had a tremendous amount of success under The King of Kings' leadership so far, and the anticipation for WrestleMania 41 next month is off the charts.

Vince Russo criticizes Triple H's booking of WWE champion

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently took Triple H to task for how he is booking World Heavyweight Champion Gunther on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that he wished he was booking The Ring General instead of Triple H. The veteran added that Gunther needed to speak up for himself and demand better booking ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41.

"I wish I was booking Gunther, man. You know, I actually worked with him once. I went over to Germany a couple of years ago, and I was the manager of the champion, and he was the challenger. So I actually worked the match with him, believe it or not. I wish I was working with this dude. After that match on Friday, I went on Twitter and I swore I would not really talk about wrestling. I put a picture of Gunther up, and all I said was, 'Speak the F up. Speak up, man!''' he said. [From 57:33 onwards]
WWE WrestleMania 41 will air live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be interesting to see if The Cerebral Assassin has any surprises in store for fans ahead of The Show of Shows.

