"Speak the F up"- WWE veteran unhappy with Triple H's booking of current champion (Exclusive)

Triple H's booking of a current WWE champion has come under scrutiny from a wrestling veteran. Vince Russo expressed unhappiness with how World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has been treated over the last few months in the company.

Ad

The Ring General is one of the most strongly booked superstars on the WWE roster. However, his feud with Jey Uso has not been well-received by many. The Austrian star was in action on last week's SmackDown, where he took on Axiom. Gunther had a fairly competitive match with the rising NXT star, but this did not sit well with Russo.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that he wished he was booking the Imperium leader instead of Triple H. The former WWE writer added that The Ring General should speak up against his booking.

Ad

Trending

"I wish I was booking Gunther, man. You know, I actually worked with him once. I went over to Germany a couple of years ago, and I was the manager of the champion, and he was the challenger. So I actually worked the match with him, believe it or not. I wish I was working with this dude. After that match on Friday, I went on Twitter and I swore I would not really talk about wrestling. I put a picture of Gunther up, and all I said was, 'Speak the F up. Speak up, man!''' he said. [From 57:33 onwards]

Ad

While Jey Uso is majorly over with fans, many are not happy with Triple H's decision to make The YEET Master win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. The OG Bloodline member will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback