CM Punk sends out an urgent appeal to fans after WWE SmackDown

WWE boasts one of the most loyal and insane fan bases in sports entertainment. Fans admire their favorite superstars wholeheartedly and go to great lengths to meet them. However, they sometimes cross certain lines that aren’t meant to be crossed, such as touching wrestlers, invading their personal space, interfering in their private lives, and more.

Recently, RAW star CM Punk shared an Instagram story where he addressed fans, respectfully advising them not to cross boundaries or touch strangers.

It seems that The Best in the World may have had a bad experience with a fan touching him, but Punk did not share any incidents of misconduct.

“Friendly reminder: Do not touch strangers,” wrote CM Punk.

CM Punk's massive WWE match gets announced on SmackDown

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown was truly another electrifying episode. The crowd in Italy saw a massive rumored match come to fruition. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Punk had an intense face-off, which soon turned into an unsanctioned brawl.

Nick Aldis, along with security personnel, intervened to stop the brawl. Following the chaos on the blue brand, WWE officially announced the Triple Threat match featuring Punk, Rollins, and Reigns.

Fans are excited for the Triple Threat match featuring the top megastars of the Stamford-based promotion. The Triple H-led creative team is seemingly crafting the feud cautiously. Each star was booked as equally dangerous, as they had their moments pointing at the WrestleMania sign.

This has made it difficult for anyone to pick a clear winner, as the super bouts appear evenly matched. The coming weeks promise more fireworks as the hatred between the three is at an all-time high.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon and just a month away, it will be interesting to see how the Punk-Rollins and Reigns Triple Threat saga unfolds in the coming weeks leading up to The Showcase of the Immortals.

