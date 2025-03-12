Huge official announcement made on Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon is one of the most respected and beloved names in WWE history, and a new announcement on her is sure to get fans buzzing. McMahon's new series, Stephanie's Places, has been officially confirmed to premiere on March 26 on Hulu, where she will explore different places in America that shaped the journeys of several top wrestlers.

McMahon has performed several on and off-screen roles during her illustrious career. From a wrestler to a manager to the CEO of WWE, McMahon's resume speaks for itself. She's now stepping into a new role as an interviewer for her upcoming show, Stephanie's Places. A new trailer for the series has been released, which showcases the range of guests that will be featured.

CM Punk will appear on the first episode on March 26. The Undertaker, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, and McMahon's husband Triple H, among others, have also been featured in the trailer for the 10-episode series. Looking at the loaded guest list, it's safe to say the series would garner great viewership.

Bill Apter wants to see Stephanie McMahon in the WWE Hall of Fame

A few weeks ago on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Backstage Pass, Bill Apter expressed her desire to see Stephanie McMahon be inducted into the coveted WWE Hall of Fame. The veteran journalist expressed that McMahon was just as instrumental to the business as her husband, Triple H, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

"I'm going to bring up a woman that deserves to be in there because she's been at this since she was a kid. That is Stephanie McMahon. Nobody's brought her name up, but she worked in the offices, she was a performer."

Apart from The Game, Lex Luger and Michelle McCool have also been officially announced as the inductees for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The highly anticipated ceremony is scheduled to go down on April 18 next month in Nevada.

