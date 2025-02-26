Wrestling veteran pushes for Stephanie McMahon's WWE Hall of Fame induction (Exclusive)

Stephanie McMahon will see her husband Triple H get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. That said, a wrestling veteran is pushing for the former Billion Dollar Princess to receive the huge honor as well.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Bill Apter named his pick for who he'd like to see get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The veteran journalist name-dropped Stephanie as his pick for the honor.

"I'm going to bring up a woman that deserves to be in there because she's been at this since she was a kid. That is Stephanie McMahon. Nobody's brought her name up, but she worked in the offices, she was a performer."

He continued:

"She's done everything in this business and she's still a pretty young lady here. And I think that nobody, no, that if they're putting in Triple H, they should surprise her and put her in the same night just well." [From 24:32 onwards]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently questioned if Stephanie, along with Triple H, and other top TKO executives were involved in showing Vince McMahon the door amid the ongoing Janel Grant case.

"I said early on in this, was Ari Emanuel, Triple H, Nick Khan, and Stephanie McMahon in cahoots to have Vince McMahon ousted? Were they maybe behind Janel Grant and maybe talking to her?" Russo said.

It will be interesting to see how the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 shapes up in the coming days.

