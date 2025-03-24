WWE shares footage of CM Punk in tears; legend who recently confirmed his return sends 2-word message

CM Punk recently teamed up with Cody Rhodes to face Solo Sikoa and Gunther in a tag team match at a WWE Live event in Nottingham. A video of Punk seemingly shedding tears of joy during Rhodes' entrance was shared by the company on X (formerly Twitter). Hall of Famer Mark Henry reacted to the post.

The American Nightmare's life has become troublesome over the past few months. He was betrayed by one of his best friends, Kevin Owens, and earlier this month, John Cena turned heel by attacking him at Elimination Chamber. Rhodes will now face Cena at WrestleMania 41 with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

WWE is currently touring Europe, hosting several live events and weekly shows. The Second City Saint and Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa and The Ring General at a recent WWE Live event in Nottingham. While Rhodes was making his entrance, Punk was seen shedding tears. On X, the company posted a video of the moment.

Mark Henry, who recently signed a nostalgia deal with the Stamford-based company, reacted to Punk's video with a two-word message.

"So good!" Mark Henry wrote on X.

After last week's SmackDown, it was announced that CM Punk will lock horns with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in Las Vegas.

CM Punk engaged in a brawl with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns on SmackDown

On this past week's episode of SmackDown, Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns were under the same roof. This segment was booked following Reigns' attack on Rollins and Punk on the March 10 episode of RAW.

After Punk thanked Paul Heyman for "serving" Reigns on a silver platter to him, things got violent immediately. The trio engaged in a brawl before they had to be separated by the security team.

At WrestleMania 41, the three men will go toe-to-toe in a Triple Threat match for bragging rights. Fans are really excited to see the showdown, as it will be CM Punk's first bout at The Show of Shows since 2013.

