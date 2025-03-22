BREAKING: Ex-AEW star officially signs major WWE deal

A former AEW star has signed a major deal with WWE under Triple H's regime. This announcement comes after this week's SmackDown in Bologna, Italy, ahead of WrestleMania 41.

During Vince McMahon's tenure, Mark Henry won the World Heavyweight Championship, European Title, and ECW Championship, once each in the Stamford-based promotion between 1996 and 2021. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

The World's Strongest Man later debuted in All Elite Wrestling as a coach in 2021, and commentator for the Rampage show. After a three-year tenure with Tony Khan's promotion, Henry left the AEW in May 2024.

Earlier today, in a video captured by Ringside Collectibles on X/Twitter, Mark Henry announced that he signed a nostalgia/legends deal with WWE, four weeks before The Show of Shows.

Mark Henry says Cody Rhodes should release footage of John Cena and late WWE legend

The feud between Cody Rhodes and John Cena officially began after the latter won the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match and turned heel. The Face That Runs The Place combined forces with The Rock and launched a violent attack on The American Nightmare at the premium live event in Toronto.

On the March 17, 2025, episode of RAW, The Cenation Leader and The Captain appeared in a compelling promo segment in Brussels, Belgium, ahead of their Undisputed WWE Title match in Las Vegas.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the former AEW commentator disclosed that Dusty Rhodes held John Cena in high regard privately. The 53-year-old veteran then suggested Cody Rhodes share unseen footage of their interactions.

"Dusty [Rhodes] liked John [Cena], and I don't think it was out to the world, but behind the scenes, Dusty used to talk about John like he could walk on water. Those are the things that's hurting Cody [Rhodes]. Those are the things that the world really needs to know. I hope Cody pulls a clip of John interacting with his dad, just so y'all could see what I've seen," Henry said.

With Mark Henry signing a Legends deal with WWE, fans will have to wait and see where he makes future appearances.

