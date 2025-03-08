Mark Henry urges Cody Rhodes to release real-life footage of John Cena and late WWE legend

Cody Rhodes threw shade at 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena on SmackDown this past Friday after Cena viciously attacked him at Elimination Chamber 2025. The American Nightmare challenged his WrestleMania opponent with the latter's catchphrase, "Come and get some."

With several weeks remaining before The Show of Shows in Las Vegas, Mark Henry believes the creative team should use real-life footage of John Cena's moments with Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes. The Hall of Famer feels it is an integral part of their story.

During the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, Henry revealed that the late legend always spoke highly of Cena. He believes that hurts Cody and urges Rhodes to air a clip of his father interacting with John if it is available so the world knows.

"Dusty [Rhodes] liked John [Cena], and I don't think it was out to the world, but behind the scenes, Dusty used to talk about John like he could walk on water," Mark Henry revealed. "Those are the things that's hurting Cody [Rhodes]. Those are the things that the world really needs to know. I hope Cody pulls a clip of John interacting with his dad, just so y'all could see what I've seen," he said. [From 15:30 to 16:06]

Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Title against John Cena at WrestleMania. However, at the time of this writing, the company has not revealed which match will close The Show of Shows on April 20, 2025.

Matt Hardy believes WWE could prolong Cody Rhodes' rivalry with John Cena

On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Cody Rhodes and John Cena's former colleague discussed the turn of events.

Matt Hardy had a positive reaction to Cena's heel turn. He noted this could help the creative team extend the rivalry way past WrestleMania 41. Hardy feels it also opens the door for WWE to put the title on John first before Rhodes ultimately regains it.

"I am glad they chose this route," Hardy said. "I think it's much more interesting. I think it's much more intriguing. I think John wins the title, and then the story becomes Cody's battle to overcome Cena and The Rock and win his title back."

Although The Rock claimed that he and Cody Rhodes may not wrestle in WWE, it is not out of the realm of possibility that The Final Boss returns to the ring for a match later this year.

